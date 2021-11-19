UT scampers to create, spruce up office spaces for officers of two new sub-divisions

THOUGH the UT administration on Wednesday notified two more police sub divisions — along with the formation of a district crime cell — officials said that the infrastructure for accomodating concerned officers are yet to be created.

Sources said the district police cell, a body equivalent to the existing crime branch, was allotted space in the building of Police Post, Sector 24. But the space allotted was not in a good condition and it will take weeks to spurce it up.

The District Crime Cell, on the other hand, was allotted a space on the first floor of PP 24, where earlier a Special Cell (named police unit) was being operated.

“The Special Cell on the first floor was the brainchild of former DIG Vivek Gogia, an AGMUT cadre IPS officer, who served in Chandigarh police between 2005 and 2008. The Special Cell was working under the supervision of DSP (CID). Later, it was disbanded. Former crime branch in-charge,” said inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, who has also served in the special cell for a long time. Sources added, “A team has visited the first floor of PP 24 and deemed it not fit for use immediately. Some basic work has to be done before the Dictrict Crime Cell can shift there.”



Sources said the two new police sub divisions — south-west and north-east — have been allotted space for offices but the complete infrastructure is yet to be put in place. A room in PS Mani Majra was earmarked for the office of DSP (north-east), SPS Sondhi, but sources said a lot of infrastructure related work remained .

Similarly, ASP (south-west), Mridul, is likely to be alloted office space in the building of PS 36. However, it will take some some time for the office of the ASP to be set up.

A police officer maintained that the five newly promoted DSPs too will have to wait for sometime till renovation or construction work of their office spaces are completed. DSP Gurjeet Kaur was given the charge of traffic. Shri Parkash was given the charge of Assistant Commandant of IRB, Dilbag Singh was given the charge of DSP PCR, Manju was given the charge of DSP Welfare, Jaswinder Kaur was given the charge of DSP Training and Barjinder Singh was given the charge of DSP Communication.

