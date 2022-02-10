UT: Rs 6.51 lakh fraudulently withdrawn from SBI ATM

The UT police on Wednesday booked unknown people for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 6.51 lakh through Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machine (ADWM) installed at SBI Bank, Sector 30. The cheating took place on June 15, 2021. The money was withdrawn in multiple transactions.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of SBI chief manager, Aastha Singh. Police said that the case was registered following an investigation and based on a legal opinion. The cheating came to light during the mismatch in a tally of the balances of the ADWM and cash in hand.

Aastha Singh reported, “The difference was equal to at least 1,302 currency notes of Rs 500. We started verifying the entries with the machine’s log. We observed that several transactions were reversed owing to an error between June 11 and June 13. We then proceeded to verify the CCTV footage for the said transactions, and noticed different persons accessing the ADWM. They made several attempts from multiple ATM cards.”

Police said that the bank manager strongly suspected that the same people had made the transactions.

Police said the bank management has attached a report of the machine’s log with their complaint. A case was registered at PS Industrial Area.