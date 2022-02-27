UT Rose Festival draws thousands on Day 2, event to conclude today

THOUSANDS OF people thronged the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden in Sector 16 on Saturday for Day 2 of Chandigarh Rose Festival-2022.

On Saturday, famous Punjabi sufi singer Lakhwinder Wadali’s live performance and a magic show by Pardeep Kumar were the most sought after events of the day as crowds thronged in by the dozen to enjoy the festival.

On Saturday, more than 20 senior citizens were brought to Rose Festival by the police personnel of Sector 17 police station. SHO PS 17, Inspector Om Parkash, said, “Specific instructions had been given to us by the senior officers for bringing up the senior citizens from various sectors to the Rose Garden. Over 20 senior citizens were brought by the beat staff police personnel. All of them attended the cultural program in the evening. Later, they were dropped back to their homes by our personnel.”

Hundreds of varieties of roses, in different hues decorating the landscape, breathtaking floral displays, innovative new designs and exotic exhibits are the high points of festival with events like rangoli competitions, brass and pipe band competitions, floral hat display, photography exhibition and cultural evening also adding their own unique charm to theevent.

On Saturday, the organisers declared the results of winners in many categories. The winners will be handed their prizes at the closing ceremony on Sunday. At least five cultural programmes — a classical performance by Swar Ragini Mestro Pt. Subhash Ghosh, a standup show by comedian Vijay Kumar (Khayaali), Punjabi Folk Songs, Brij Ke Geet and Mayur Dance by renowned artistes from Mathura, prize distribution and sufi/folk live performance by singer Dr Mamta Joshi have been scheduled for the closing day.

Sunday will be the last day of Rose Festival, with the police expecting a very heavy rush on the concluding day, as it concludes with the weekend.

Sources in the police said that adequate security arrangements, including the traffic management, have been put in place for Sunday.