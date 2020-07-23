UT residents raise objection over electricity bill late fee, surcharge

The electricity bills for four months were delivered at the doorsteps of Chandigarh residents in June.

The UT Electricity department’s move to charge late fee and surcharges for two months- December, 2019 to February, 2020, for which payments were delayed due to Covid-19 lockdown, was met with opposition by the UT residents.

Residents maintained that the department clubbed the consumed units of all the four months instead of dividing the consumed units as per slabs, increasing the rates of the consumed units.

The approved rate in Chandigarh is Rs 2.75 for the slab of 0-150 units, and Rs 4.80 for 151-400 units. For the slab of above 400 units, the rate is Rs 5.20 per unit.

Kulbir Singh Brar, a resident of Sector 36, said, “I have not received the bill for the period December, 2019 to February, 2020 due to Covid-19. Administration has decided to not send the hard copies of the bills. The electricity department added the arrears of two months in the current electricity bill. When I approached the concerned SDO of electricity division, the officer declined to pay any heed. An excuse is being given that the department had advertised in newspapers, urging people to pay bills through E-sampark centres. Despite the fact that a majority of people were not taking newspapers due to Covid scare.”

CD Sangwan, Superintendent Engineer, UT electricity department, said, “There may be some cases, in which discrepancies may be there in calculation of consumed units. We will correct it. If someone had paid the previous bills and arrears were added in fresh bills, we will rectify.”

