UT residents oppose ‘odd’ increase in parking fee

City residents have opposed the ‘odd’ hike in parking fee which has also resulted in chaos at parking lots with everyone looking for change. For, the rates of four-wheelers have been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 12 and for two-wheelers, they have hiked it from Rs 5 to Rs 6.

Also, the hike was supposed to be in place only after an inspection of smart parking features by Municipal Corporation team.

Activist R K Garg said that during his visit to MC office, he parked his four-wheeler at 17/6 M C Office Front Parking and the vendor asked for Rs 12 at entry point.

“When I objected to excess parking fee, he insisted on Rs 12 which I paid. Since the parking contractor Pashchatya Entertainment P L has charged excess fee, I have lodged a written complaint against the contractor,” he said.

Garg said that there should be a recovery of excess fee of Rs 2 and necessary penal action may be taken against the said contractor as per contract entered into by MC.

The complaint by Garg said, “The parking contract may be cancelled and necessary investigation may be made to find out wherein this contractor or other parking contract has charged unauthorised excess parking fee and from which date. Also, exemplary financial penalty may be imposed on the contractor.”

Queues of vehicles are witnessed at parking lots with people looking for additional coins of Rs 2 and Re 1. This has resulted in chaos as a queue of vehicles comes up to the main roads further leading to traffic jams.

MC officials said that there had to be annual 20 per cent hike in parking fee but the exact status would be known after inspecting.