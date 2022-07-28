UT reports 117 new Covid cases, 1 death

Chandigarh reported 117 new cases Wednesday, with the average number of positive cases in the last seven days being 115. The positivity rate in the last seven days was 9.18. The total number of active cases was 808 and as many as 1,351 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths to date is 1167. Chandigarh reported one Covid death on Wednesday.

A 75-year-old Covid positive male, resident of Maloya, a case of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, expired at GMSH-16. He was fully vaccinated for COVID.