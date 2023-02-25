UT accepts report as RITES asserts Metro in its final draft

Yet again, the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has asserted Metro for the Tricity area in the final draft submitted to the Chandigarh Administration Friday which the UT Administration has “in principle” accepted and will now discuss it with Punjab and Haryana.

“The RITES has asserted a 39.2-km Metro link across Tricity as the best way to ease traffic congestion,” a senior officer who was present in the meeting told The Indian Express.

Speaking to The Indian Express, UT Adviser Dharam Pal said, “The Metro has been suggested in the areas which aren’t heritage sectors so that is okay with us. We will hold a meeting with the Governor and also call Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana to discuss the next course of action as we will table this report.”

He added, “We will be doing all these improvements and majority of work at our level except for that which has to be done at the ministry’s level.”

The RITES has suggested that the first phase would consist of three corridors in Chandigarh. Of this, 16 km of the Metro system in the city may be underground and the remaining elevated. The RITES has proposed Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) of 39.2 mm Metro network, spread across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, suggesting that it was the way forward to curb increasing traffic chaos in the city.

In the comprehensive mobility plan prepared by the agency for the city and the neighbouring belt, presentation of which was given to UT Adviser Dharam Pal Friday, it specified that the plan has been divided into short-term, medium-term and long-term transport improvement proposals and implementation ways. It not just consists of the improvements at various busy junctions but also various ways in which improvement in pedestrian infrastructure, road infrastructure, robust city bus system, inter-modal interchanges and integrated freight complexes can be carried out.

“RITES made the presentation covering the aspects on study progress, major components of proposed mobility plan, short, medium and long-term plans and proposals, Citywide Integrated Multi- Modal Transport Plan, Institutional Strengthening, proposed structure of governing board for UMTA, broad cost estimate, and proposed implementation by agencies,” the officer added.

Before survey was to begin, RITES 2009 report of Metro was junked

In August last year while junking the 2009 report of RITES that had suggested a Metro, the Chandigarh Administration had asked the RITES to make a fresh mobility plan for Chandigarh. Stating that the 2009 RITES mobility plan suggesting Metro is outdated for the city, the administration junked it and asked for a fresh plan.

After 2009, it took over 12 years to decide what needs to be done for Chandigarh. And now after a long gap, it was decided to make a fresh plan all over again.

However, yet again, the RITES has suggested Metro along with other improvements.