UT records its highest surge of 114 cases

Chandigarh has witnessed a consistent rise in its Covid-19 cases this week, with Monday recording the highest single-day surge as 114 people tested positive and one patient succumbed to the disease. The tally of cases in Chandigarh stands at 2,216, with 1,001 active cases and 30 deaths till now.

An 82-year-old man, a resident of Burail, who had been diagnosed with Covid-19, passed away at GMCH 32 on Sunday. He suffered from respiratory failure because of complex lung injury due to Covid-19 infection.

Among the new Covid-19 patients, 66 tested positive by RT-PCR and 48 were diagnosed by rapid antigen tests. Till now, as many as 21,563 samples have been tested.

The fresh cases were reported from across Chandigarh, including eight from Ram Darbar. The patients include 11 children and 52 women. As many as 46 people were discharged from various facilities on Monday.

According to the latest available data, 1,880 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 45.2 per cent, and for every 100 confirmed cases, 45 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio of the city is 1.4 per cent. Tests per million are 17,862.6 and for every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 17,863 samples were tested.

The average growth rate of cases in the city is 5.5 per cent. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 5.5 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 53.4, and for every 100 confirmed cases, 53 have recovered from the virus.

