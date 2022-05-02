Chandigarh reclaims 65 acres of land as the oldest slum of city, Colony No. 4, razed to ground

About 65 acres of land worth Rs 2,000 crore was reclaimed on Sunday as Chandigarh’s oldest and biggest slum colony — Colony Number 4 — was razed amid the a heavy police presence 2,000 personnel and 10 executive magistrates, on Sunday. The colony, which has been around for over forty years, was demolished peacefully with no resistance.

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh told The Indian Express that the land belongs to the forest department and Estate Office. While the forest department plans to make an urban park at the said land, the Estate Office’s land will be used as per the Master Plan.

The demolition drive began early in the morning at 5 am. The Chandigarh Administration had already imposed Section 144 of the criminal procedure code, which prohibits gathering or assembly of five or more persons within 500 metres of the colony. Traffic restrictions were also put in place on routes going towards the colony. The officials stated that they brought down 2,500 illegal structures to clear the land. Till early noon, the residents of the colony were still trying to remove their belongings.

The residents at the site said that the electricity and water supply connections were cut off in the wee hours, before the demolition, which is when they understood that they must quickly vacate their dwellings.

Even as prior notice was given by the administration that they would be demolishing the colony on Sunday, many were still hopeful that the administration would change its mind. However, the same did not happen and no political representative was present either, to resist the drive. Only volunteers of an NGO were seen, who had put up a stall to provide essentials to the residents. In order to make Chandigarh slum free, the decision to raze the oldest slum colony was taken. The demolition was planned on several occasions in the last fifteen years, but was put on hold.

As many as 2,500 families already relocated to Maloya. However, there were reports that some of them were still staying in the colony despite being allotted a flat. In the years leading up to the process of relocating the residents, the colony itself grew manifold.

There were some residents whose names did not figure in the biometric survey done for the purpose of relocation. Krishan Lal, a resident, said that he is at the mercy of god now. “I am at the mercy of god now as I have nowhere to go in the city. A new place would cost me higher rent, heavier electricity bills, and water tariffs. When I can hardly make ends meet, how will I afford this much? I am a daily wager,” Lal said.

Some residents still say that the biometric survey done in the year 2006 was faulty. At the demolition drive site, Naresh, another resident, said, “My family is left out just due to no biometric certificate, even as I had all the other supporting documents. Survey was completed back in 2006 and it was done in a single day. How can you say or justify that it is fair?”

A statement issued by the administration in the evening stated, “The whole operation was carried out peacefully and without any resistance from the residents. Special teams were also deputed by the Deputy Commissioner for helping the colony residents in shifting and transporting their belongings. Carriage transport service was also provided by the Chandigarh Administration for smooth eviction.” Congress leader Deipa Dubey said that the administration should make arrangements for expecting women of the colony and students who will appear for the class XII board exams.

Seven-day window given

A seven-day window was given to the residents last week, so as to make provisional allotment to them in the vacant EWS houses in Maloya. Most had already moved to Maloya earlier. The families have been allotted flats at the Rehabilitation Colony in Maloya under the Small Flats Scheme.

On the basis of biometric survey carried out by the Estate Office, a new list of 658 residents was sent to the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on April 29. A camp was also organised in the office premises of the SDM (East) Chandigarh, for provisional allotment of flats under Affordable Rental Housing Scheme at Maloya Housing Complex.

Of the 658 residents, as many as 299 came up to register and submit the application at the camp site and the process of accepting applications under ARHC went on till about 1 am on April 30. Following that, a draw was conducted and 290 residents were given EWS flats on rental basis.

A camp on Sunday was also organised by the CHB at the Maloya Housing Complex for completing the remaining formalities/documentation and handing over possession of the flats. About 125 CHB officials were deputed for early completion of the work and 250 of the 290 successful applicants were given allotment letters and physical possession slips. Notary public, stamp vendors and photocopier machines were available at the camp itself for the convenience of the allottees. The Municipal Corporation and the electricity department provided electricity and water connections at the camp itself.

(With inputs from Aniket Dadhwal and Deepak Pandita )