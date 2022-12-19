scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

UT railway station to get airport-like terminals and facilities in 15 months; tender awarded

The redeveloped station will act like a new city centre and play an important role in the city's overall development. The redeveloped Chandigarh station will have separate arrival and departure areas to provide passengers with a comfortable and convenient travel experience."

Chandigarh railway station, Rail Land Development Authority, rlda, UT railway station, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsThe upgraded station will include state-of-the-art lobbies, paid lounge and retail space, among other things. File
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Chandigarh is all set to get a world-class railway station as the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has awarded a tender for its redevelopment at a cost of Rs 462 crore. The redevelopment project is scheduled to be completed in the next 15 months.

“The station will be upgraded on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) model at an approximate cost of Rs 462 crore. The redevelopment work is expected to be completed within 15 months. The station upgradation is a lighthouse project and will be upgraded in modular concept. The tender has been awarded to M/s Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Pvt Ltd,” a statement issued by RLDA mentioned. The RLDA is a statutory authority within the Ministry of Railways responsible for railway land development.

Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice-chairman, RLDA, inspected and reviewed the progress of the project on December 16 and said, “Chandigarh will soon have a world-class redeveloped railway station with passenger amenities comparable to those found in international airports. The upgraded station will not only contribute to the city’s infrastructure growth story, but will also integrate the two sides of the city, providing a new terminal for Panchkula side and a roof plaza.

The redeveloped station will act like a new city centre and play an important role in the city’s overall development. The redeveloped Chandigarh station will have separate arrival and departure areas to provide passengers with a comfortable and convenient travel experience.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
For Argentina, a win more than football: Messi & Co. give compatriots...Premium
For Argentina, a win more than football: Messi & Co. give compatriots...
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trapPremium
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trap
Fifa World Cup final: A look at Lionel Messi’s legacy and compariso...Premium
Fifa World Cup final: A look at Lionel Messi’s legacy and compariso...
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...Premium
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...

The upgraded station will include state-of-the-art lobbies, a food court, a paid lounge, an enquiry counter, and some office and retail space.

Chandigarh railway station serves the Tricity of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, and is part of the Northern Railway zone’s Ambala division.

Indefinite hunger strike enters 2nd day

More from Chandigarh

An indefinite hunger strike called by Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana against the pick- and-drop lane parking system entered the second day at Chandigarh railway station. The Youth Congress has been sitting on the protest since November 30. Lubana sat on the hunger strike on Saturday. DRM, Ambala, Mandeep Singh Bhatia said, “We are looking into the matter. Lanes will be widened and other changes will also be made.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 01:26:40 am
Next Story

Only 51% applicants turn up for ASI exam

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close