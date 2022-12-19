UT railway station to get airport-like terminals and facilities in 15 months; tender awarded

Chandigarh is all set to get a world-class railway station as the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has awarded a tender for its redevelopment at a cost of Rs 462 crore. The redevelopment project is scheduled to be completed in the next 15 months.

“The station will be upgraded on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) model at an approximate cost of Rs 462 crore. The redevelopment work is expected to be completed within 15 months. The station upgradation is a lighthouse project and will be upgraded in modular concept. The tender has been awarded to M/s Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Pvt Ltd,” a statement issued by RLDA mentioned. The RLDA is a statutory authority within the Ministry of Railways responsible for railway land development.

Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice-chairman, RLDA, inspected and reviewed the progress of the project on December 16 and said, “Chandigarh will soon have a world-class redeveloped railway station with passenger amenities comparable to those found in international airports. The upgraded station will not only contribute to the city’s infrastructure growth story, but will also integrate the two sides of the city, providing a new terminal for Panchkula side and a roof plaza.

The redeveloped station will act like a new city centre and play an important role in the city’s overall development. The redeveloped Chandigarh station will have separate arrival and departure areas to provide passengers with a comfortable and convenient travel experience.”

The upgraded station will include state-of-the-art lobbies, a food court, a paid lounge, an enquiry counter, and some office and retail space.

Chandigarh railway station serves the Tricity of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, and is part of the Northern Railway zone’s Ambala division.

Indefinite hunger strike enters 2nd day

An indefinite hunger strike called by Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana against the pick- and-drop lane parking system entered the second day at Chandigarh railway station. The Youth Congress has been sitting on the protest since November 30. Lubana sat on the hunger strike on Saturday. DRM, Ambala, Mandeep Singh Bhatia said, “We are looking into the matter. Lanes will be widened and other changes will also be made.”