UT: Race on for nominated councillors, list to be out yet

It is for the first time that the list of nominated councillors hasn’t come yet. Usually the list comes before the Mayoral polls. Most of the prospective nominated councillors who are in the race for the posts include those who have an affiliation to BJP. At the same time, the Aam Aadmi Party has also

requested the administration to include their representatives as nominated councillors too. There have been over 15 applications for posts of nine nominated councillors. It is UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit who will be deciding the nominated councillors for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Apart from the 35 elected councillors, there are nine nominated councillors who are from different fields. They represent the traders, defence personnel, health workers, architects, etc. Most of the last batch of nominated councillors were those who had affiliation to BJP. One of them, Sachin Lothiya, even fought elections on a BJP ticket this time and lost the polls while one nominated councillor, Shipra Bansal, was trying for the ticket but efforts went in vain. Even nominated councillor and Chandigarh Beopar Mandal Chairman Charanjiv Singh, representing the traders or former BJP Mayor Kamla Sharma were choices by BJP party high command.

Those in the race for the posts of nominated councillors include BJP Chief Arun Sood, leader and former councillor Devinder Singh Babla, former UT chief engineer Mukesh Anand, etc. Anand being a favourite of the Member of Parliament Kirron Kher is also eyeing the post and is interested in it. Earlier, Anand was seeking an extension as the chief engineer of UT Administration. Kher had even written a letter advocating the same to the then Administrator, however it was denied.

Congress Chief Subhash Chawla said that the nominated councillors are of BJP, who just don’t have the voting rights. “This time again, the nominated councillors like the last time will be those who are favourites of either the MP Kirron Kher or BJP leader Sanjay Tandon or former MP Satya Pal Jain. It is for the first time that they didn’t release the list of nominated councillors. Usually, it comes before the Mayor elections and that is the time the senior most nominated councillor becomes the presiding officer at the Mayor elections,” Congress chief Subhash Chawla said.

Earlier, the nominated councillors used to be experienced professionals from their respective fields. Every five years, the administration used to appoint nominated councillors who are from the field of defence, medical field and other fields so as to lend their expert advice to the house. Gradually, since the nominated councillors were also given voting rights, the respective parties in power began making space for nominated councillors in the house who had affiliation with their parties in order to make their Mayor. However, their voting rights were challenged in 2016 and since then they don’t have the voting rights. The case is currently pending in the Supreme Court.

Nominates councillors don’t have powers

Nominated councillors don’t have any powers. They can neither become Mayor nor use any funds. However, they can become members of sub-committees or chairpersons, but don’t get any dedicated wards, development funds, etc., unlike elected councillors, who get Rs 80 lakh each. Nominated councillors’ can just give suggestions to particular issues. Their suggestions are incorporated in the House’s proceedings and worked upon.