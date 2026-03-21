UT proposes changes to property Act to curb building violations

The Chandigarh Administration has proposed amendments to The Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952, aiming to strengthen control over property misuse and building violations across the Union Territory. The proposal introduces a structured penalty mechanism under Section 13, backed by a newly inserted Third Schedule.

Titled The Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the proposal seeks to address long-standing concerns over unauthorised construction, misuse of residential and commercial properties, and weak enforcement mechanisms.

Penalties will be graded based on the nature of violations and type of property, ranging from Rs 3 to Rs 10 per sq ft per day. The total penalty will be capped at 20 per cent of the property value assessed at prevailing collector rates, except in cases related to Sections 11 (trees) and 12 (advertisements).