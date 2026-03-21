UT proposes changes to property Act to curb building violations

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The Chandigarh Administration has proposed amendments to The Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952, aiming to strengthen control over property misuse and building violations across the Union Territory. The proposal introduces a structured penalty mechanism under Section 13, backed by a newly inserted Third Schedule.
Titled The Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the proposal seeks to address long-standing concerns over unauthorised construction, misuse of residential and commercial properties, and weak enforcement mechanisms.
Penalties will be graded based on the nature of violations and type of property, ranging from Rs 3 to Rs 10 per sq ft per day. The total penalty will be capped at 20 per cent of the property value assessed at prevailing collector rates, except in cases related to Sections 11 (trees) and 12 (advertisements).
Violators will be required to pay penalties within 30 days, failing which interest at 1 per cent per month will be levied. The administration will also have the power to recover dues as arrears of land revenue, strengthening enforcement.
The Third Schedule specifies category-wise penalties, with higher rates for industrial and commercial properties and relatively lower slabs for residential, institutional and apartment buildings.
Separate provisions were also included for tree-related violations, where penalties may go up to Rs 1 lakh, and for advertisement violations as per existing control orders.
Apart from introducing stricter penalties, the amendment aims to bring clarity by defining categories such as residential, commercial, institutional, apartments, and industrial/warehouse buildings.
UT officials say the move is part of a broader effort to curb rising violations and bring greater discipline in urban planning and land use. If approved, the amendments are expected to significantly enhance enforcement, deter misuse through financial penalties, and strengthen regulatory oversight in the city.
The proposal, vetted by the Law Department and approved by the UT Administrator, was forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Additional information sought by the Ministry has already been furnished.
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