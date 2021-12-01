UT police to review lapsed 3% sports quota in recruitment

In order to give a boost to sportspersons and preserve their talent in Chandigarh, the UT police has decided to review the lapsed three per cent quota for sportspersons in the recruitment of police personnel on Tuesday, after DGP (UT) Praveer Ranjan took up the matter with UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit.

DGP Ranjan said, “Recently, a daughter of one of the sub inspectors (SI), Monika Malik, was part of the Indian Hockey Team, which finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. We facilitated her in the police headquarters. At that time, I was informed about the fact that there is no recruitment in the police under the sports quota. And despite it, we have excellent sportspersons in our police force. We want to promote sports culture, hence I took up the issue with the administrator. The administrator was positive about it.”

The last recruitment under sports quota took place back in 1997. At least 33 constables, who were excellent in hockey, shooting, kabaddi, wrestling were recruited. Since then, at least a dozen recruitment took place but sportspersons was not recruited under the quota. Although sportspersons were recruited under the general category without giving them any benefit of their sports background.

A member of UT hockey team, which is on its way to Bengaluru to participate in All India Police Hockey Championship (2 December to 11 December) said, “Almost all 33 police personnel recruited under sports quota in 1997 are now aged, unfit to participate in the professional competitions in the younger age groups. There is dire need of new players.”

Sources said, “In 2015, there were discussions about the recruitment under sports quota but nothing was materialised. .” Despite all odds, there are around three dozen police personnel including the women, who have been doing excellent in the sports competitions including All India Police games, national competitions, etc.

Shooter cop retires

Inspector Raj Bala, who won gold medals in three international shooting events and many in the national level, retired from the UT police Tuesday. Raj Bala had joined at the rank of constable in July, 1982. She joined the shooting sports after joining the police force.

She was promoted to the rank of inspector in 2020. Raj Bala was the first woman of Chandigarh police to achieve Commando Badge for the UT police. She has been working as the shooting range incharge for a long time. She says, “There is a lot of talent in the Chandigarh police. There is a need to promote the cops who are really interested in the sport.”