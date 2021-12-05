UT Police to make 3-fold security arrangements

THE UT Police has decided to make three-fold security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident during the civic body elections to be held on December 24. There will be 694 polling stations in 35 wards.

The orders restricting the police personnel from availing leave except in emergency situations were issued Friday. The orders will be reviewed after the elections. The intelligence wing has started the process to identify sensitive polling stations with the assistance of local police personnel and feedback from the ground.

A police officer requesting anonymity said, “Three-fold security arrangements will be divided into pre-poll arrangements, on-the-spot security arrangements and post-poll security arrangements. Indeed, as the number of wards and polling stations has been increased this time, we have to make arrangements with more sensitivity. We have been in contact with paramilitary forces too. Today was the last day for filing nominations. The last day for withdrawal of nominations is December 9. Security arrangement charts will be issued shortly. Cops at polling stations will be given handy cameras to record all the happenings. They will also use their smartphones.”

SP (city) Ketan Bansal said, “We are in the process of giving final shape to the security arrangements. The beat

staff in every sector, colonies, villages and all police stations have already been alerted. Meetings with the State Election Commission have been going on regarding various issues.”

A source said, “Reports of rising resentment among many leaders of three major political parties for not giving them tickets increased the chances of disturbance in their respective areas. The process of interaction with political leaders and their supporters will start shortly on the part of area police station personnel.”

In the MC elections in December 2016, the Election Commission had set up 445 polling stations in 26 wards, which were increased to 694 and 35 respectively this time. The number of voters was 5,07,623 in 2016. This time the voters are 6,30,311. Around 120 polling stations out of 445 were declared sensitive in the last civic body elections.