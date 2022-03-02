UT: Police register FIR after ‘road rage, snatching’ in Sec 16

Chandigarh Police on Tuesday registered a case against unidentified people, including two women, under sections of road rage — that saw a car being damaged — and under sections of snatching for an incident that allegedly took place near Sector 16 market on February 27.

According to the police, the complainant, Ankur Soni, of Maya Garden in Zirakpur, had submitted a small video clip of the incident to them. In the video clip, which takes place around 12.15 am, the suspects are seen riding an i20 car.

Investigators said that Ankur Soni, in his complaint, had told them that the incident had taken place when he, along with his cousins, wife, and sisters, were on their way towards Panjab University in two cars. One of the cars, which was being driven by Ankur Soni’s brother, Vishal Soni, was allegedly hit by a speeding i20 car near Matka Chowk roundabout, Sector 17. The i20 then drove on towards Sector 16, with Ankur and Vishal both chasing it in their respective vehicles. The brothers managed to finally locate the car in Sector 16.

The complaint further said that the car had four men and some women occupants. On spotting the brothers, the occupants immediately came out of the car and attacked them with baseball bats, bricks. In the ensuing chaos, the windscreens of Ankur’s car were damaged with baseball bats. Ankur Soni further in his complaint states that the assailants then proceeded to snatch a bag from Vishal, which contained some documents and one mobile. The suspects, Ankur claimed, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police said that Ankur later had called the police emergency number 112 and two PCR vans rushed to the spot. The officers who reached the spot then recorded the version of the victims. Investigators said that footage of CCTV cameras installed at signal points near Sector 16, Sector 17 are being scrutinized for identifying the car and suspects.