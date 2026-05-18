UT Police nab repeat trespasser targeting women PGs

Chandigarh Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly trespassing into women’s PG (Paying Guest) accommodations in the city after conducting recce of the premises during the day.

The accused, identified as Suraj, a resident of Dadu Majra, Chandigarh, allegedly entered PG premises on the pretext of asking for water or collecting scrap material and noted the room numbers occupied by female residents before revisiting the locations at night.

Police said a case was registered against him under Sections 333, 118(1) and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Sector 39. Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act were later added following the recovery of a Kamanidar knife from his possession.

Police probe modus operandi

According to police, the accused lived with his grandmother and sister in Dadu Majra and had previously worked as a domestic helper besides collecting garbage and scrap material. He was familiar with sectors 15, 16, 17 and adjoining areas as he had worked there earlier.

Police claimed that the accused, often under the influence of alcohol, roamed around different sectors of Chandigarh and targeted women’s accommodations.

During preliminary investigation, police found that he allegedly visited PGs during the day to identify rooms occupied by women and later returned at night to trespass into the premises.

Police also claimed that even before the registration of the two FIRs linked to him, he had attempted trespassing at a few other places, though those incidents went unreported.

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“Lack of reporting in some instances emboldened him further,” police said.

Security lapses flagged

Police said several PG accommodations were found with main gates left open at night “for ease of access to the females”, while some rooms occupied by women were also left unlocked, allegedly enabling the accused to gain entry easily.

In one of the incidents, police said, some girls noticed a man entering the premises and proceeding to the first floor but assumed he was an acquaintance of another resident and did not intervene.

“The offender took advantage of the situation and was able to easily access PG premises,” police said.

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Police further said the accused carried a Kamanidar knife “to intimidate anyone who attempted to stop or confront him”.

No evidence of psychiatric treatment

Police said no evidence had emerged so far to suggest that the accused was undergoing psychiatric treatment or mental health counselling.

According to police records, the accused was earlier arrested by Police Station Sector 11 on June 11, 2025, in a quarrel-related case. Police said his involvement has now surfaced in three matters, including two FIRs registered at Police Stations 39 and 17.

The accused was produced before a court, which granted one-day police remand for further investigation.

Police issue advisory for PG owners

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Following the arrest, Chandigarh Police urged PG owners to strictly comply with directions issued by the UT Administration on September 5, 2006.

Police said PG owners must compulsorily reside on the same premises and should install CCTV cameras and strict access control systems, particularly at accommodations housing young women.

Women were also urged to immediately report incidents of harassment or molestation on Emergency Response Support System-112.

Police said Chandigarh Police maintains confidentiality in such complaints and remains sensitive towards the needs of victims.