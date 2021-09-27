UT Police issues advisory, urges public to use alternate routes

In view of the ‘Bharat Band’ called by the various farmers’ unions on Monday to agitate against the three farm laws, the UT police issued traffic advisory urging people to avoid specific routes on Monday. The road blockade is expected at Mullanpur Barrier from the side of Mohali and Hallomajra light point on Dakshin Marg. Police said that public is advised to adopt alternative routes. The traffic diversion will be put in place at the various points leading towards Mullanpur barrier. The points included 66KV light points, Khuda Lahora Bridge, Dhanas Bridge, Tube well turn Sector 25, T point near Dhanas lake and PGI Chowk.

Police said that the traffic bound to Hallomajra light point will be diverted towards Kalibari Light point from Sector 29 roundabout (Tribune chowk). The traffic coming from Ind Area Phase 1 and 2 at Poultry farm chowk will be diverted towards Sector 29 roundabout (Tribune Chowk). Traffic coming from Panchkula towards Hallomajra Light Point will be diverted towards Village Baltana near Raipur Kalan barrier and towards Airport Light Point at Makhan Majra Turn.

Mohali admin prepares

Mohali administration issued an appeal for the public to avoid the roads where the protests are to be held. The farmers unions will hold the protest at 18 sites in the district. Sources said the protests will be held at Kurali-Siswan toll plaza, Khanpur, Desumajra, Mullanpur T-Point, Light Point Singh Saheedan, Sohana; Landran Chowk, Azizpur toll plaza and Chatt Light point near Zirakpur. The protest are more likely to be held on the main roads due to which the traffic will be affected and those commuting to Mohali from other districts have been advised to take alternative routes.