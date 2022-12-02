scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

26 UT Police Home Guard volunteers asked not to report for duty from Dec 1

Sources said that the action against the 26 Home Guards were taken as several complaints had been received against them.

Although the Home Guards were not allowed to meet Purohit, they did hand over a memorandum to Purohit's office before returning.

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday night asked 26 of its Home Guard volunteers not to report for duty from December 1 onward, triggering resentment. A group of agitated Home Guard volunteers later marched to the Punjab Raj Bhawan, where they sought a meeting with Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, who is also Punjab’s Governor.

Although the Home Guards were not allowed to meet Purohit, they did hand over a memorandum to Purohit’s office before returning.

Sources said that the action against the 26 Home Guards were taken as several complaints had been received against them. Interestingly, five of the 26 Home Guard volunteers are at present deployed on election duty in Gujarat.

“All of us received a phone call from the Police Headquarters in Sector 9 telling us that we are not required to report for duty from Thursday. We were not given any reason. We have been working with the police force for the last 15-20 years. We have sought time from Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, to discuss the issue,” one of the Home Guard volunteers, requesting anonymity, said.

Sources said apart from the 26 Home Guard volunteers under the lens, Chandigarh Police has another 1,258 volunteers,a ll of who reported for duty on Thursday.

Home Guard volunteers work with the police on a contractual basis. Their services are renewed every year. As per details, 1,287 volunteers have been working with Chandigarh Police since the start of 2022.

When contacted, SP Ketan Bansal said, “A final decision regarding the 26 Home Guard volunteers will be taken on December 12, during a meeting. Some complaints were pending against these volunteers. Their performances are being reviewed”.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 07:33:52 am
