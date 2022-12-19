UT Police held 559 public meets at central division — most in any zone — in over six yrs: RTI reply

The most preferred area of the Chandigarh Police for holding public meetings is the central division, which takes care of the most of the posh sectors where elite class or cream of Chandigarh resides, shows the information procured under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by The Indian Express.

According to the reply, a total of 2,746 police-public meetings were held by the Chandigarh Police with residents/markets welfare associations and 20 per cent (559) of them were held in the central division. The central division comprises Sector 3 police station (91 meetings), Sector 11 police station (172), Sector 17 police station (216) and Sarangpur police station (80). The north area of Chandigarh comprises sectors 1,2,3,4,5,6 and 17. The houses of serving, retired bureaucrats, judges and politicians are located in these sectors.

The RTI query had sought data on police-public meetings in the last more than six years — from January 1, 2016 to September 30, 2022. The query was filed in October and the reply was received last week.

The least number of meetings — 368 or 13 per cent — were held in the south division. The south division comprises Sector 31 police station (146), Sector 34 police station (108) and Sector 49 police station (114). The south division is one of the most crime-affected zones in Chandigarh and contains many sensitive places such as Ramdarbar, Hallomajra, phase-2, Industrial Area and Burail in Sector 45.

As many as 374 meetings — 13.61 per cent — were held in the east division. This division comprises Sector 19 police station (92), Sector 26 police station (96) and Industrial Area police station (186).

A total of 456 meetings — 16 per cent — were held in the south-west division comprising Sector 36 police station (243), Sector 39 police station (32) and Maloya police station (181).

As many as 533 meetings — 19 per cent — were held in the north-east division, which comprises Mani Majra police station (216), Mauli Jagran police station (168) and IT Park police station (149).

The city is divided into five police sub-divisions: Central division, east division, north-east division, south division and south-west division. There are 18 police stations in Chandigarh. Two of them deal with the crime against women and cyber crimes while the remaining 16 handle law and order, and routine policing.

‘Not a single public meeting in our area’

“Not a single public meeting has been convened by the local police in our area. In fact, two months back, we urged the area policemen to arrange a meeting for us with the area police station officers but all in vain. Repeated thefts are being reported at Burail. I have never heard about any meeting from the side of local police,” said Kusum, a social activist residing at Burail, Sector 45. Similar views were expressed by Amarjeet Singh, a retired SDO, who resides in Sector 45D. Burail and Sector 45D are in the south division.

Pankaj Gupta, president, RWA Sector 38 West, said, “They stated holding public meetings two months back. Prior to it, not a single police-public meeting was held in our area for a long time. I believe police personnel conduct meetings when a senior officer pulls them up.”

J P Yadav, president, RWA Sector 37 B, said, “Two months back, I urged my area police personnel to hold a meeting, they did not bother. Petty crimes are high in our area.” Sector 38 West and Sector 37 fall in the south-west division.