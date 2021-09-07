UT Police files chargesheet against Bhagwant Mann, seven AAP MLAs

THE CHANDIGARH Police has filed a chargesheet against 10 Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann, and seven of its MLAs in a case of rioting registered in 2020.

The chargesheet has been filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Dr Aman Inder Singh. The court has issued notice to the accused for December 1.

The chargesheet has been filed against Mann (MP), Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljinder Kaur, Meet Hayer, Manjit Singh Bilaspuri, Aman Arora, Narinder Sher Gill, Jai Singh Rodhi and Sarabjit Singh.

The case pertains to January 10, 2020, when the Chandigarh Police had booked AAP Punjab chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann and the seven party MLAs on charges of rioting, assault and obstructing police from performing their duties during a protest near the MLA hostel in Sector 4, Chandigarh, against the power tariff hike.

Reportedly, half a dozen police personnel were injured when unknown AAP supporters allegedly started throwing stones at the police personnel. The AAP’s Punjab unit slammed the Punjab government and criticised the Chandigarh Police for being a “puppet in the hands of central government”.

The Chandigarh Police has filed the chargesheet under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the Indian Penal Code, registered at PS Sector 3, Chandigarh.