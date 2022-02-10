scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
UT police destroy seized narcotics

The destroyed drugs included a large quantity of cocaine, heroin, charas, poppy husk, ganja, smack, doda, intoxicant injections, tablets, powder, cand apsules seized in at least 824 FIRs.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
February 10, 2022 1:00:17 am
The seized drugs were destroyed by the Drug Disposal Committee of the UT police headed by SP (crime) Manoj Kumar Meena. Representational image

A TOTAL of two tonnes and 74 kilograms seized narcotics substances were destroyed through incinerator in Mohali on Wednesday.

The seized drugs were destroyed by the Drug Disposal Committee of the UT police headed by SP (crime) Manoj Kumar Meena.

The drugs were disposed-off at Rainbow Environments Private Limited in Mohali. The mandatory drug disposal process requirements were complied with by the Drug Disposal Committee.

