Chandigarh Police consumed unrecorded items worth Rs 1.89 crore in one year: RTI reply

Consumable items including stationary and household products like paper rims, pens, pencils, photostat printers, computer printers, brooms, toilet cleaners etc, worth Rs 1.89 crore were used by Chandigarh Police over the last year without creating any stock register at police station-level and police wings, an RTI query revealed. These items were issued from the miscellaneous store at Police Lines, Sector 26, which maintains record of the issuance of items.

The RTI reply says, “11,908 photostat rims, 20,407 pens, 5,500 pencils worth Rs 50.23 lakh, were issued to different police stations, wings, even to different branches of police department at police headquarters in Sector 9. However, the receiving branches have not maintained any record (stock register) of use of these items. Rs 3.44 lakh was spent on the purchase of brooms and toilet cleaners in 2018. 3,677 brooms, 2,522litre toilet cleaner, 3,138 litre of phynel and 96 Harpic bottles worth Rs 3.44 lakh, were issued to all sub-units of Chandigarh Police. The units have also failed to record the utilisation of these items. Other items which were issued to branches include rough clothes used for cleaning floors, sanitation gloves, soaps, handwash items, registers, file covers etc.”

The RTI reply further stated, “Out of Rs 50.23 lakh, Rs 27.86 lakh were spent by the police department only on the purchase of photostat rims and pens in 2018. Crime branch, operations cell, all 17 police stations, security wing, police establishment branch, cyber cell, PO cell, GO mess and other wings, are the wings of the police department that do not maintain a stock register.”

The RTI application was filed by Head Constable (HC) Jagjeet Singh in October 2018. The police department submitted the information to him on May 30. Interestingly, a few police wings, including Crime Against Women Cell (CAW), Anti-Human Trafficking Wing (AHTW), started maintaining a stock register only after receiving the RTI query ie in November 2018. These wings also refused to share the entries made in their stock register.

The miscellaneous store at Police Lines, Sector 26, has been issuing stationary and household items to different wings of Chandigarh Police since 20 years and yet no police wing has maintained any stock register of consumption of these products.

Vigilance officer receives complaint

A Chandigarh policeman, Friday, approached the Office of Chief Vigilance Officer, UT, and submitted the RTI information. The Office of CVO accepted the complaint and forward it to DSP (vigilance) Deepak Yadav for further probe.