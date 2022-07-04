UT police arrest two for kidnapping minor girl

The Chandigarh Police on Sunday arrested two accused wanted in the kidnapping of a minor girl.

Those arrested were identified as Satyam Kumar and Shishal Kumar Jaiswal alias Ankush.

The case was registered under sections 363 (kidnapping), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), following which Section 376 (3) (whoever has sexual intercourse with his own wife, who is living separately, whether under a decree of separation or otherwise, without her consent) of the IPC and Section 4 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case was registered at Sector 31 police station.

The complainant stated that her daughter aged 12 was missing from his house.

During investigation, it came to light that one man Satyam had kidnapped the girl while the other accused had helped him.