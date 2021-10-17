UT: Online fraudsters cheat man of Rs 20.12 lakh

Unidentified persons pretending to be representatives of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) cheated a Sector 23 resident of Rs 20.12 lakh, promising him to provide the maturity amount of his multiple insurance policies. The fraud took place between October 2020 and July 2021. The victim Narinder Singh filed a police complaint, following which a probe was marked to the cyber cell. The case was registered on Saturday at PS 17.

Sources said, “At least nine different persons, including three women, called Narinder Singh on different occasions urging him to deposit the money in different accounts as the processing fees. When the maturity amount was not credited in the account of Narinder Singh, he enquired on the phone numbers through which he had received the calls. They assured him about his money. Subsequently, he received a call from an advocate claiming to be work with legal department of IRDA and demanded the transfer of hefty amount in four different accounts. Narinder Singh transferred Rs 20.12 lakh in different installments. Despite making payments when the money was not credited in his account, he filed the police complaint.”

Narinder Singh, a retired employee, provided the details of the accused person’s mobile numbers and bank accounts to the police.

Sources said most of the numbers were found registered on fictitious identities. Bank accounts were also found opened on dubious identities.