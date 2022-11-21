UT on shaky ground as water depletes, need to phase out tubewells: Vision document

Chandigarh falls in a semi-critical category, as far as water resources are concerned, the national compilation on dynamic groundwater resources, has revealed. The report has been quoted in the vision document drafted and finalised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) team, Chandigarh — “Vision for Future Ready Chandigarh 2030 and Beyond”. According to it, in order to stop further depletion of groundwater, there is an urgent need to phase out drawing water from tubewells, and other methods such as rainwater harvesting should be encouraged to preserve water in city. It also states that the city has negligible rainwater harvesting facilities.

Drawing water from the 253 tubewells is resulting in depletion of groundwater. The water supply is available for only seven hours, with a very high percentage of non-revenue water (NRW) usage in the city, the vision document said.

These challenges were mentioned in the document that was launched by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on November 7. “The city has well laid out drainage system, tapping and channelising it into recharge trenches can not only tackle the groundwater decline but also solve the water logging on the roads. City should tap and harvest 70 per cent of the rain that goes into water drains,” the document stated describing opportunities UT should explore in this regard.

It also added that underground sewerage should cover all households and businesses and that the treated effluent should meet the basic quality parameters so that toxic chemicals are fully removed. The vision document also spoke of reducing non-revenue water to 10-15 per cent by plugging leakages, proper operations and maintenance and checking illegal connections implying that there should be regular checks and reporting.

Unprecedented stress on city’s infrastructure

Chandigarh as a city has been dealing with a steady influx of population over the years, leading to an accelerated demand for affordable housing, well connected transport systems, basic services, as well as jobs particularly for the urban poor who live in informal settlements. This has resulted in unprecedented stress on the city’s infrastructure, the document stated.

The vision document while mentioning the challenges ahead with respect to urban infrastructure and other aspects stated that there is a need to work towards, “Protecting, retaining, enhancing UT’s administrative character and facilitating capital functions for which it was originally designed, whilst not compromising the needs of its citizens from all walks of life.”

It also spoke of how “Infrastructure and transport related challenges call for collaborative efforts between Chandigarh and other neighbouring states as these can’t be addressed in isolation. The rural-urban divide is increasing, further adding to disparities in living conditions of marginalised sections of the community.”

Advertisement

At the same time, it spoke of how to synergize, “development of critical infrastructure-solid waste management /water supply/ transport/ drainage, etc., while considering ecological footprint and climate change reality”.

Maintaining open spaces a challenge

The other challenges stated, the ‘weakness of the city’, included the steep population rise which the city has not been prepared for. Chandigarh is described as a landlocked city with limited vacant land, with “regional dependence for social and other infrastructure by neighbouring cities and settlements”.

“Even though the city has an efficient public transport system, it needs to be prepared to accommodate the rising influx with an emphasis on greener systems of public transport. With influx of population, there has been a rise in adhoc additions to the city. Going forward, maintaining the open spaces as will be a challenge,” the document stated.

Advertisement

The document called for a streamlining of the peripheral area development, as there has been a steady growth and presence of urban villages/ unauthorised settlements around planned sectors. “City needs to focus on such settlements as part of its urban development plans. Solid waste management capacity to be enhanced that includes systemic collection, treatment recycling of the same. Provision of 24*7 water availability to all is a challenge as Chandigarh lacks six MGD requirement of tertiary water,” the document stated.

With an increase in population and being catchment urban area of three neighbouring states, the city is witnessing a rise in traffic congestion, parking chaos, moderately high pollution in winters, etc.The demand for resources like electricity, water, solid waste management (SWM) is also increasing every year, it said.

Speaking of solutions, introducing eco-sensitive and environmental measures to safeguard the existing historical character and infrastructure, was listed along with improving safety of non-motorised traffic – cyclists and pedestrians to address multiple issues related to traffic congestion. It has also called for an enhancement of employment opportunities, introducing village and PAD strategy for holistic development of the city and public participation by means of engagement of resident welfare associations (RWAs).