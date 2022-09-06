scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

UT officers spent Rs 1.63 cr on domestic travel in 8 years — but never a penny more than budget

The amount sanctioned for domestic trips varied according to the amount incurred by the officers.

According to the details supplied by the Chandigarh Administration, 2015-16 saw the highest domestic travel expenditure of over Rs 53 lakh. (Representational/thinstock)

Officers of the Chandigarh Administration spent Rs 1.63 crore on domestic travel in the last eight years, according to information procured under the Right to Information Act.

Interestingly, the sanctioned amount for the domestic travel kept changing every year, and the officers made sure they spent just a wee bit less than the budget allocated for their travel. In some cases, the sanctioned budget was just a few hundred more than the amount spent.

The amount sanctioned for domestic trips varied according to the amount incurred by the officers.

This information was given in response to an application under RTI Act, seeking details of year-wise expenditure on foreign and domestic trips of UT officers from 2014 to date by R K Garg, a resident of Sector 27. Garg said he was forced to take the RTI route as this information was not updated on the UT administration’s official website. He also sought “budgetary allocation and budget spent” on secretariat travel from 2014 to date. However, the details he received were only about “domestic travel expenses” which added up to Rs 1,63,33,112 from 2014-15 to 2021-22.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...

According to the details supplied by the Chandigarh Administration, 2015-16 saw the highest domestic travel expenditure of over Rs 53 lakh. The expense that year was Rs 53,08,807 while the amount allocated was Rs 54,07,000, almost three times more than Rs 14.87 lakh, the allocation for the preceding year of 2014-15 when the UT spent only Rs 13.43 lakh.

In 2016-17, the amount spent was Rs 15,83,499 while the allocation was Rs 15,84,000, just Rs 501 more. The next year (2017-18), the amount allocated was Rs 22 lakh while the amount spent was Rs 21.95 lakh.

In 2018-19, the domestic travel spend rose to Rs 25.52 lakh against Rs 25.55 lakh allocated that year before dropping to Rs 21.12 lakh against an allocation of Rs 22 lakh the next year (2019-20).

Advertisement

During the pandemic (2020-21), the domestic travel spend fell drastically to Rs 3.68 lakh, before doubling to Rs 8,69,238 in 2021-22, a mere Rs 700 less than the allocated Rs 8,70,000.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Garg said, “The administration is supposed to upload the details and sanction letters of foreign as well as domestic travels on the official website under public notices but there are no details on the site. Why is this being done and who is responsible for this half-baked information on the website? We expect the administration to upload all the information and be proactive in disclosures as per the guidelines of the Government of India.”

He added, “All that we are seeking is transparency. We the citizens must know where and how public funds are being spent.”

Advertisement

A senior officer of the Chandigarh Administration, who sought to explain the expenses and varied allocation accordingly, said that the amount spent comes under the department whose officer is going for the trip.

“It varies from department to department under which the officer is travelling. That is all I can say,” he said.

More from Chandigarh

The UT Finance Secretary and Finance and Planning Officer did not respond to queries sent in by The Indian Express.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 02:47:10 am
Next Story

Lucknow hotel fire kills four; probe says map not approved

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement