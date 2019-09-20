UT officers prepare to present work in front of Amit Shah today

UT OFFICERS are preparing a presentation of all work done in the last two years for today’s meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah who will chair the Northern Zonal Council meeting.

Besides taking up different agendas, Shah will also inaugurate an all-in-one emergency number, 112, for all emergency services along with the new police control room of Chandigarh police. The old emergency services numbers, 100 for police, 101 for fire services and 102 for health service, will continue to be in the service.

An alternate route to Chandigarh International airport in Mohali, to cut down the distance for people from Panchkula and Chandigarh, efficient public transport in the city, managing rush at PGIMER and various other projects will also be discussed in the meeting.

The Northern Zonal Council comprises Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT). Chief ministers from member states along with two ministers each, administrators of Union Territories, chief secretaries and senior officers from the state governments and the central government will attend the meeting.