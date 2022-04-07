UT Municipal Corporation: Special House meet today to discuss status of Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will hold a special House on Thursday to discuss the issue of Chandigarh’s status. The House has been convened after Punjab and Haryana passed resolutions reiterating their claim on Chandigarh and on the request of BJP councillors who stated that the UT is an independent entity and no one has individual rights over it.

A letter signed by BJP councillors was sent to the mayor requesting to hold a special meeting Under Section 55(2) of Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976 as extended to Chandigarh.

“As you know, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has issued a notification on 29th March 2022 that Central Service Rules will be implemented for Union Teritory (UT) employees w.e.f. April 1, 2022, which is now called the Chandigarh Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022. The Presidents and office bearers of various unions of employees of Union Territory Chandigarh welcomed the decision… which was a long pending demand. Recently, the Government of

Punjab raised an objection for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh and also passed a resolution in Punjab Vidhan Sabha for transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. However, neither the Government of Punjab tried to know whether the residents of Chandigarh intend to go with the decision of Punjab Government nor they tried to ask from employees of Union Territory whether the rules are in their favour or not and similarly such resolution is going to passed in the Vidhan Sabha of Haryana Government. In this regard, a special meeting be called immediately on this such an important issue for discussion,” the letter stated.

On Wednesday, a press conference was also held by Mayor Sarabjit Kaur and city BJP president Arun Sood, along with other leaders, who asserted that “no one else has any right on Chandigarh as it is an independent entity. Punjab and Haryana may choose some other capital instead of exercising its claim on Chandigarh”.

The leaders demanded that Chandigarh should have a separate Vidhan Sabha. Sood said that “Chandigarh belongs to the people of Chandigarh, no one else has any right on it”. Sood alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is doing petty politics. He had said that Chandigarh neither has any part of Punjab nor of Haryana in terms of area.