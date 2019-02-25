Chandigarh mulls over resuming registration of autos — with strict guidelines

AFTER ALMOST one year of ban on the registration of new autorickshaws in the city, UT’s transport department is now considering resuming the registration process with strict guidelines for the auto owners and drivers making it necessary for them to display every detail about them on the vehicle.

The UT had decided not to register more than 6,000 autos, which were registered till April 2018. Secondly, the auto gangrape, which was reported in November 2017, too, contributed to the decision.

Officers of State Transport Authority and UT Traffic Police deliberated on resuming the registration at a meeting held recently. The proposal was mooted by the officers of STA, provided the autorickshaw owners were ready to follow certain conditions.

As per the proposal, the autorickshaw owners will have to designate two drivers who will be driving the vehicle. They will also have to submit the drivers’ identity proofs to the STA and traffic police at the time of registration of vehicle.

Rajeev Tiwari, Additional Secretary, STA, said, “As we proposed new registration of autos, we started the process to de-register those autos which have completed 15-year time period in Chandigarh. We are also deleting the record of diesel-operated autos, which are banned in Chandigarh. We want to make the system foolproof. The reason behind involving traffic police officials is to help them maintain records of auto drivers and owners. After the gangrape, we made uniform compulsory for all the auto drivers and told them to ensure strict compliance with these instructions. We have completely stopped the registration of diesel- and petrol-operated autos in Chandigarh. Hundreds of autos are running in Chandigarh on temporary registration numbers.”

Additional Secretary Rajeev Tiwari said, “In January 2018, it was made mandatory for autorickshaw owners to get their driver’s police verification done from the local police and display the copy of driver’s police verification on the auto but it was not followed meticulously as no challaning was done in this regard.”

At the joint meeting, which was held on January 30, it was also proposed that an autorickshaw owner can only designate two drivers after submitting their proofs with the STA and traffic police personnel.

The meeting was attended by STA Secretary Rajeev Tiwari, Director (Transport) Amit Talwar, RLA Secretary Virat and SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand.

Sources said a majority of autos with temporary numbers were purchased from city-based automobile agencies. Until March 2018, only 139 autos were registered by STA in Chandigarh.

STA has also intimated the departments concerned of Panchkula and Mohali about the unauthorised movement of non-registered autos in their respective areas.