UT mobility plan: City population grew in last decade by 1.4 per cent per annum, vehicles by 5 per cent

The detailed mobility plan as prepared by the UT Administration stated that while the population growth in Chandigarh in last one decade is estimated to be 1.4 per cent per annum, the vehicle growth is found to be 5 per cent in the same period.

Sub-passes, connecting sectors so that pedestrians can move around freely without touching main roads, to have a Common Transport Corporation with Punjab and Haryana, Mass Rapid Transit System, all have been proposed by the Chandigarh Transport department in the mobility plan, a strategy paper to deal with increasing traffic.

The report specifies the need to have Mass Rapid Transport System.

“The economic development of the region cannot be imagined without an efficient and fast mobility system. The main focus of the regional mobility plan shall be to study and identify the mass rapid transport system with other systems: bus system, public bicycle sharing (PBS) and e-rickshaws well-integrated into the system. The park and ride facilities to integrate the personal modes with MRTS shall also be given due attention. Tricity authorities shall work to finalise the planning of MRTS in short-term while the same shall be implemented in long-term phase,” it specified.

It is due to increasing vehicle growth that the transport department has chalked out a strategy paper.

“The population growth in Chandigarh in last one decade is estimated as 1.4 per cent per annum while the vehicle growth is 5 per cent in the same period. Besides this, there is inflow of vehicles from other states into city daily. Many vehicles use the city as corridor crossing through the city only from one town to another which causes congestion on city roads,” the existing scenario in the report stated.

For pedestrian-friendly roads, the plan mentions to have sub-passes.

“The pedestrians find it difficult to walk. The provision of well-lit inter-connected network of pedestrian paths needs to be created around the city. The sub-passes planning to connect the sector is proposed to be accomplished so that a keen walker can move around the city without touching the main roads. The footpaths are seen encroached by the vehicles everywhere forcing the pedestrians to walk on the main road. Effective ways and means to enforce the right of way in favour of pedestrians shall be implemented soon,” it said.

To have shuttle services for IT park, airport are also being planned. “There are clients who require services with extra comfort and which are customised to save time and available at odd hours at midnight. They are IT professionals, doctors, airport passengers. City proposes to introduce a high-end shuttle service for these professionals to cater to the IT park, airport and institutes,” the report stated.

The mobility plan speaks about having a common transport corporation, Greater Chandigarh Transport Corporation with Punjab and Haryana.

This has been stated keeping in view that the “mobility in Chandigarh cannot be planned in isolation of the neighbouring cities, that is Mohali and Panchkula”.

Under the head of Tricity urban planning and transport, the plan states that it requires a lot of synergy among the three cities to have an integrated regional plan for the city. “Thus possibility for creation of regional groups on urban planning, engineering and transport shall be explored with the states of Punjab and Haryana. A common transport corporation is envisaged if the states find the same feasible besides having common infrastructure design,” it was mentioned.

