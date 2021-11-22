UT medical officer may face repatriation for poor swachh ranking

In an apparent reaction to the drop in rankings for the ‘City Beautiful’, the Medical Officer of Health of the civic body is likely to face repatriation to his parent cadre of Punjab.

Sources said that the high-ups were already upset over the delay in floating tender for the fresh company to take over sweeping in the southern belt, leading to the extension of the tender to Lions Company Limited. The ranking now came as a further jolt to the civic body with MOH being held accountable for it.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said that they have demanded the repatriation of MOH Dr Amrit Warring.

“We have suffered on the count of cleanliness. What is the work of MOH? Is it just to sit inside the office? Has he ever gone out and seen what can be done to improve the ranking. We are seeking his repatriation,” Mayor Sharma said.

It was mentioned that the issue was in the knowledge of UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

Already, Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra had written to the Secretary (Local Government), recommending action against Dr Warring over alleged ‘misconduct’.

Action was recommended earlier over the delay in the tender process for getting a company that manages sweeping work in the southern belt. It was because of the alleged delay that the extension to the existing Lions Company had to be given, which caused about Rs 16.5 crore to the civic body that it has to pay to them.

RANKING A SHOCK FOR CHANDIGARH

On Saturday, Chandigarh residents got a shock when the city was ranked 66th nationally (score wise) and clinched 16th rank in the 10 lakh-plus population category in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 results.

Of the total 6,000 marks, Chandigarh got an overall score with 4,277.29. Last year, the city had got a score of 4,970.07. Score-wise Chandigarh ranked 66th which included all urban local bodies. In the sub-category of 10 lakh and above population, Chandigarh got 16th rank out of 48 urban local bodies that fall in this category.

Chandigarh had last year ranked 16th nationally and eighth in the 10 lakh plus category.

This year, the survekshan included components of service level progress, certification and citizens voice. There was disappointment for city residents as in the top 25 cities declared by the government in more than 1 lakh category, Chandigarh’s name didn’t figure at all.

This time, the survekshan covered 4,320 cities, including 62 Cantonment Boards. Swachh Survekshan 2021 was completely digitised as the data was collected through multifarious platforms like apps and portals especially designed for conducting the assessment. The assessment began from March 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021. The survey was divided into three major parts: service level progress (25 indicators). SLP comprises waste segregation and collection, processing and disposal of waste and sustainable sanitation.

Activist R K Garg stated that the ranking is appalling and it speaks of the corporation’s working in these five years. “Swachh Survekshan started in 2016 so was present MC house and in these five years, the city in survekshan has reached 66 ranking. This speaks of working of MC in all these five years. Everything in UT has gone down and there is no way to improve this UT as only tall promises are made which never materialise in practice. In fact, priorities are not fixed as per needs of people. The transparency in working of MC is the last thing, contractors dictate the terms and never follow the rules and terms. Officers who are posted for just one year get unlimited extensions. There is a need for overhauling the entire system and people need to come forward,” he said.