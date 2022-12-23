scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

UT MC to spend Rs 1.40-cr for light & sound show in Rose Festival in February

In the meeting, it was decided to dedicate the upcoming Rose Festival to 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

A scene from the rose festival last year (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The municipal corporation (MC) will spend Rs 2.19 crore on the 51st Rose Festival-2023 to be held in February next year.

Out of the Rs 2.19 crore, about Rs 1.40 crore will be spent on the light and sound show, the approval for which was given in at the municipal corporation house meeting on Thursday.

In the meeting, it was decided to dedicate the upcoming Rose Festival to ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Sources said that initially Rs 80 lakh was sanctioned for the light and sound show, but in Thursday’s meeting Rs 50 lakh more was added for the show, which will be included in the festival for the first time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
5 Questions | Congress MP Hibi Eden: ‘New Covid guidelines meant to...
5 Questions | Congress MP Hibi Eden: ‘New Covid guidelines meant to...
2 in Pakistan among 11 named by NIA for killing Udaipur tailor: Bid to cr...
2 in Pakistan among 11 named by NIA for killing Udaipur tailor: Bid to cr...

As per the details, Rs 34 lakh will be spent on waterproof tents, tea/coffee/lunch along with refreshments for the chief guests/judges, municipal corporation employees, etc., while Rs 10.03 lakh will be spent for the security light arrangements. A whopping Rs 18.45 lakh will be spent on the branding of the Rose Festival. The branding arrangements include passes, pamphlets, advertisement, media centre, prize tags, etc.

A total of Rs 5.55 lakh will be spent on prizes, mementos, gifts/toys for the participants, winners, chief guests, chairman, members of sub-committees, etc.

Meanwhile, an item on the agenda for providing a 20% subsidy in the booking amount for those holding events/marriages at its community centres, jhanj ghar, dharamshalas and open spaces in line with its ‘zero waste’ policy was also approved in the meeting.

Advertisement

The municipal corporation officials said that any functions held without using any kind of plastic or generating non-biodegradable trash fall in the ‘zero waste’ category. The subsidy will be transferred to the applicant’s bank account once MC officials inspect the venue after the event and find it satisfactory as per the ‘zero waste’ norms, the officials added.

More from Chandigarh

The other items that were placed on the agenda in the meeting and and approved by the officials included repairing back service lanes in Sectors 2, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11; renovating and repairing Fish Market, Sector 41; and laying fresh water supply lines where the existing ones are damaged and old in Sector 29B, among others.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 07:41:30 am
Next Story

‘Sealed’ house broken into in Sector 9, valuables, licenced gun stolen

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close