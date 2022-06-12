UT mayor urges city residents to segregate waste, compost at home

“Residents who compost their wet or kitchen waste at their houses should lead by example and show small, incremental sprints towards successful composting to generate interest and participation gradually, said UT Mayor Sarbjit Kaur.

She was addressing the representatives of different resident welfare associations (RWA) at Community Centre, Sector 8 as part of the civic body’s organised meetings at different sectors to commemorate Environment Week from June 5 to 11 under the theme “Aapke Saath”, here on Saturday.

To increase citizen participation in segregation at source level, the MC and RWA representatives shared their practices.