Chandigarh making table tops at eight junctions, experts unhappy

The Chandigarh Administration is making table tops at eight junctions — the main chowks of the city. Officials of the engineering wing who are using concrete and pavers to make the table tops stated that it will also help the cyclists and pedestrians in crossing the road on the main junctions.

A senior official of the Chandigarh engineering wing stated that this will help reduce accidents at various points because black spots were identified where it was suggested to have such table tops. One such was made at the Sector 32 chowk first.

The one being made at Transport Chowk as of now will still take over 15 days. Sources said that the entire project is costing over Rs 60 lakh.

The official said, “In fact to avoid slowdown of the traffic here at these points which were specifically becoming black spots due to fatal accidents, these table tops were recommended. Moreover, it would be easy for the pedestrians and cyclists to cross these points where fast moving traffic is witnessed most of the time.”

The official said, “In case of waterlogging, we will make a provision for road gully there if at all such complaints come. The height from the road of this table top is not much just three to four inches from the ground. It will be useful in calming down the traffic.”

He suggested that even for a cyclist, it will bring him at the same level if he has to pass because it would become an uneven ride for him in the absence of such provision.

The official added, “It is being made at eight points — one at the railway light point, Housing Board Chowk, Transport Chowk, one on the road which goes from Sector 17 bus stand to Neelam near the urban park, junction 30 which is sector 25,24,37,38 chowk, junctions 60,61 and 62.”

The table top is being made on all four sides of the Transport Chowk and on other chowks as well will be made on all the four sides.

R K Garg, an activist, stated that this is not the right time to construct such table tops. “First, the monsoons are on and commuters have to go through inconvenience as of now. Secondly, I feel when the discussion on master plan 2031 is going on and RITES is in advance stage of its proposal, in that case no changes should be done either on traffic lights or such roundabouts. Surprisingly, our officials who have been in the small city for so long are still experimenting and are still fond of pilot projects,” he said.

TRAFFIC CHAOS

When asked why the work had been started in monsoons, he said, “I will ensure that the Transport Chowk is opened in 15 days.”

It means commuters will have to suffer and use the diverted routes for another fortnight.

CEMENT BLOCKS

The cement blocks on the dividing roads on these chowks are also being replaced.

UNDERPASSES AND GEOMETRIC IMPROVEMENT AT HEAVY JUNCTIONS

The Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES), after a survey, has proposed the building of underpasses at nine of Chandigarh’s 15 major junctions to ease traffic congestion and prevent vehicular flow from choking.

RITES is an engineering consultancy corporation, specialising in the field of transport infrastructure, under the ownership of Indian Railways which is carrying out a survey at such points.