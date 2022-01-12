UT logs 801 new cases, two deaths

THE Covid surge continues in the UT, with 801 new cases and two deaths being reported on Tuesday, taking the total tally of cases to 70,189 and the toll to 1,083.

The total number of active cases was 3,924 and the positivity rate 23.24 was per cent. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 3,446 and total recoveries on Tuesday were 128. The total number of vaccinations was 3,050.

COVID DEATHS: A 55-year-old COVID positive female, resident of Sector 16, a known case of seizure disorder, expired at GMSH-16. She had developed bronchopneumonia. She was fully vaccinated for COVID.

A 60-year-old COVID positive male resident of Sector 52, Kajheri, a known case of asthma, expired at GMSH-16. He had developed respiratory failure and was vaccinated for COVID for first dose only.

Hospitalisation: In PGIMER, 169 oxygen beds and 11 ventilator beds are occupied. In GMCH-32, 17 oxygen beds and two ventilator beds are occupied. In GMSH-16, 37 oxygen beds and three ventilator beds are occupied.

CHB order on quarantine leave

The Chandigarh Housing Board on Tuesday ordered that employees of the board, who have sought quarantine leaves, can’t get it on the basis of the fact that their family member is Covid positive. It was mentioned that either, they should get themselves tested and should apply for leave for the purpose only if he has to look after the family member. An order was issued in this regard by Chief Executive officer of the board Yashpal Garg.

“It has been observed that some of the officers/officials of Chandigarh Housing Board have quarantined themselves on the ground that one of their family members has tested Covid positive and advised home isolation,” Garg said. It was said that an official is allowed quarantine leaves only in case of situations like if the officer himself/herself has been tested Covid positive or if the residence of the officer is declared as a containment zone.

“The family member being Covid positive in home-isolation cannot be a reason for quarantine leaves and in such a situation the officer/official should immediately get themselves tested. In case they are found negative, the officer is required to attend duties. However, if they are required to look after the family member, then an application for leave of kind due need to be submitted,” it was further added.