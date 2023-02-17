UT lists 16 projects before MHA: 2 green corridors, restoration of Capitol Complex and Sector 17

Two green corridors, restoration and rehabilitation of Capitol Complex for Rs 20 crore and rejuvenation and restoration of Sector 17 for Rs 25 crore, five government schools are among the 16 projects that the Chandigarh Administration wants to implement in the “City Beautiful” for 2023-24.

Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal told The Indian Express said that he held a meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday where he submitted the layout of all the development works they would be having this fiscal year.

“It was a Parliamentary committee’s meeting where all Union Territories have to list out the works and we did ours,” he said.

The Chandigarh Administration specified that they will be coming up with 11 vertical green corridors, as part of the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031, out of which two will be constructed this year and the feasibility report of both corridors has been finalised.

For the corridors, the work is expected to start in April this year on two green corridors — Khudda Ali Sher-Rajendra Park-Sector 2 to Butrela-Badheri villages and Khudda Ali Sher to Garden of Spring in Sector 53 — as part of the pilot project.

A senior officer from the Chandigarh Administration’s engineering wing said, “Each green corridor will be around 8 km and the total cost will be around Rs 3 crore. Regarding other projects, work will begin in April and we expect to complete all 16 projects this year only. We have already initiated the process on two green corridors and we have already examined the site feasibility. We are expected to start the work in April this year and will complete it within a year.”

A total of Rs 722 crore has been earmarked under capital expenditure that is the development works in the budget declared for the year 2023-24. The Centre had increased Chandigarh’s allocation for development works by a whopping 33%.

The Chandigarh Administration had sought Rs 7,000 crore from the Centre. However, in the 2023-24 financial year, the total budgetary allocation for Chandigarh in the Union Budget 2023-24, stood at Rs 6,087 crore, a marginal increase of 13% from the previous fiscal year’s Rs 5,382 crore.

Under the revenue head, which includes government spending on salaries, wages, subsidies, and loan interests, UT has got Rs 5,365 crore. Last fiscal, Chandigarh had got Rs 4,842 crore under the revenue head and Rs 539.33 crore as capital allocation, under which development works are undertaken.

Not just this, five government schools will be constructed at Sarangpur, Hallomajra, Maloya, Karsan and Manimajra at a cost of around Rs 45 crore, construction of two new buildings of police stations at Mauli Jagran and IT Park at Rs 15 crore, construction of police recruitment training centre at Sarangpur at Rs 60 crore, construction of effluent treatment plants at government hospitals in sectors 22, 48, 45, Manimajra, and sector 16 at Rs 15 crore, construction of Mother and Child Care Centre in Sector 48 and hostel block in GMCH-32 at Rs 85 crore, upgradation of road infrastructure and construction of new cycle tracks at Rs 50 crore, construction of 144 houses for police personnel at Dhanas for Rs 40 crore, restoration and rehabilitation of Capitol Complex for Rs 20 crore and rejuvenation and restoration of Sector 17 for Rs 25 crore are all on UT’s mind.

The administration also listed that they would be constructing two cycle tracks of 22 km from Tribune to Zirkapur and Sector 31 and 32 dividing road at a cost of Rs 4 crore.