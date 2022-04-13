UT launches dashboard to monitor climate change

The Department of Environment, Chandigarh Administration, organised a programme for launching of Chandigarh Climate Change Monitoring Dashboard at Conference Hall, Ground Floor, UT Secretariat, Sector 9, Chandigarh.

Adviser Dharam Pal was the chief guest.

The dashboard has been developed by Department of Environment, Chandigarh Administration, in collaboration with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, India LLP, to monitor climate change resilience actions in the city.

The dashboard is developed under the “Smart Urban Development in Indian States (SmUDI)” programme funded by Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Government of United Kingdom. The dashboard system is owned and managed by Climate Change Cell, Department of Environment, Chandigarh Administration.

The chief guest launched the dashboard and applauded the efforts of departments of environment, Chandigarh, and the team of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, India LLP, for creating this platform which will help in making climate-sensitive decisions for Chandigarh by highlighting the actionable issues and areas that need to be worked upon to combat climate change.

Nitin Kumar Yadav, secretary (environment), Chandigarh, emphasised the importance of integrating the data with information already available through other automated platforms developed by the Chandigarh Administration, such as the Integrated Command Control Centre, SCADA, and others, which may aid in taking more proactive actions and solutions to combat climate change.

Debendra Dalai, CCF-cum-Director Environment, Chandigarh Administration, said that this will help the city administration in aligning with global and national reporting requirements, viz. for United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Appreciating the initiative, Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, addressed the audience and shared the benefits of advances in data management to improve monitoring of the climate change indicators. The strategy will facilitate in the development of a common reporting framework to enable effective decision-making in the domain of climate change resilience in the city.