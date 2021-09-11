scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 10, 2021
Must Read

UT launches campaign to help students identify herbs, their health benefits

As part of the campaign, the students and teachers were invited to the neighbouring Ayurvedic Dispensary on Thursday to tell them about the identity of various herbs and their benefits.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
September 11, 2021 12:28:26 am
The students are also being motivated to adopt a nutritious lifestyle as part of the ongoing “Rashtriya Poshan Maah”. (Representational)

The Chandigarh Ayush department has launched an awareness campaign for school-going students to identify plants of important herbs and their role in resolving health issues. The students are also being motivated to adopt a nutritious lifestyle as part of the ongoing “Rashtriya Poshan Maah”.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“The students are being informed how herbs can be beneficial in the treatment of problems — like worms in the stomach and anaemia in girls,” said Dr NS Bhardwaj, joint director (Ayurveda), UT administration. Bhardwaj further added, “We are motivating the students to make meditation and yoga as integral parts of their life. We also explain about the nutrition value of the herbs and fruits and suggest that the students avoid fast foods.”

Click here for more


As part of the campaign, the students and teachers of the Government Senior Secondary School of Sector 24 were invited to the neighbouring Ayurvedic Dispensary on Thursday to tell them about the identity of various herbs and their benefits.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 10: Latest News

Advertisement