UT launches campaign to help students identify herbs, their health benefits

The Chandigarh Ayush department has launched an awareness campaign for school-going students to identify plants of important herbs and their role in resolving health issues. The students are also being motivated to adopt a nutritious lifestyle as part of the ongoing “Rashtriya Poshan Maah”.

“The students are being informed how herbs can be beneficial in the treatment of problems — like worms in the stomach and anaemia in girls,” said Dr NS Bhardwaj, joint director (Ayurveda), UT administration. Bhardwaj further added, “We are motivating the students to make meditation and yoga as integral parts of their life. We also explain about the nutrition value of the herbs and fruits and suggest that the students avoid fast foods.”



As part of the campaign, the students and teachers of the Government Senior Secondary School of Sector 24 were invited to the neighbouring Ayurvedic Dispensary on Thursday to tell them about the identity of various herbs and their benefits.