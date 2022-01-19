UT housing board to spend `1.5 cr on furniture for its ‘green building’

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will be spending a whopping Rs 1.5 crore for the purchase of new furniture for its green building in Sector 9 Chandigarh, officials showed. The housing board has almost completed work of its Green Building located in Sector-9 and now the board is in full swing looking to purchase new furniture, including tables and chairs.

Green buildings are defined as structures that ensure efficient use of natural resources like building materials, water, energy and other resources with minimal generation of non-degradable waste.

As per details, tenders for purchase of new furniture have been floated. An amount of Rs 65.73 lakh is being spent on purchase of chairs and sofas for the building. These would be meant for the seating of employees, officers and visitors.

A second tender has been issued for purchase of table and other furniture work for a cost of Rs 86.98 lakh. The final agency/ies, once selected, will have to complete work within two months.

An official of the board confirmed that they have issued tenders for providing tables, furniture, chairs, sofas for Rs 1.5 crore, for which interested two separate tenders.

As per details, the board has made preparations to inaugurate the Green Building by February 2022. UT Advisor Dharampal had also visited the new building two weeks ago and directed offcials to complete the remaining work at the earliest. Sources said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah may be invited to inaugurate the building, but nothing had been finalised as of yet in this regard.

The seven-storey green building will be energy efficient and is being constructed on the premises of the Chandigarh Housing Board located in Sector-9. So far, construction work worth Rs 57.94 crore has been completed.

Once completed, the green building will have a rain water harvesting system, and a solar panel system of its own. Apart from this, efficient water flow, energy efficient VRV system, CD monitoring-based car parking ventilation system, LED efficient interior lighting will also be put in place. The building will also have its own sewerage treatment plant, which will ensure that all the water being treated is reused in the building itself. The two basement parking lots will have the capacity to park 221 vehicles, out of which only 33 vehicles will be on the surface parking. Charging spots have also been made for charging electric vehicles. A building management centre has also been built.