UT: Housing board to auction 143 vacant units through e-tender

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will be auctioning its 143 vacant units through E-Tender.

As many as 10 residential units are on a freehold basis. There are 24 residential units which are on a leasehold basis and 109 commercial units on a leasehold basis.

Leasehold units though have been getting a poor response for quite some time now but the housing board is still attempting to auction them.

The reserve prices of the units will be the same as those mentioned in the previous tender.

The e-tender process is open for all the citizens of India as well as NRIs/PIOs above 18 years of age. Anyone already having a property (residential or commercial) can also participate in the e-tender.

The CHB said that the built-up dwelling units shall be allotted to the highest eligible bidder, quoting above the reserve price of the unit. The GST will not apply to the consideration/premium of the unit.

However, in case of allotment on a leasehold basis, GST will be applicable on lease money/ground rent payable annually,” it was specified.

“All willing participants may visit the official website of the Chandigarh Housing Board, http://www.chbonline.in, to understand the detailed procedure for submission of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and e-bids. The terms & conditions along with the detailed list mentioning localities/sectors of the built-up units and reserve price can be downloaded from the official website,” the board said.

It was also stated that to submit the e-bids, every prospective bidder is required to get themselves registered at https://etenders.chd.nic.in.

A valid e-mail id, mobile number and digital signature are the basic requirements in order to be able to participate in the e-tender process.

“Stickers have been pasted at each of the built-up units for better identification. Site offices have been provided at different locations to facilitate an inspection by the prospective bidders. The location of each of the units on Google Maps, address of the Site Offices and contact details of the officials are available on the official website http://www.chbonline.in,” the board mentioned.