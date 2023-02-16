scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
UT, Homi Bhabha centre to collaborate for cancer care

Cancer screening, early detection services for all employees of the UT with awareness and screening programmes for police, traffic personnel, etc., are on the cards, officials said.

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Homi Bhabha cance care centre, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsAfter detailed deliberations, it was decided that several initiatives may be taken up by in collaboration, starting with comprehensive cancer screening, early detection and treatment plan for rural areas of Chandigarh especially in the 23 erstwhile villages to treat any individual who is detected with cancer during such screening camps.
A meeting regarding collaboration between the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Mullanpur (a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai) and the UT Administration on development of oncology care network in Chandigarh was held under the chairmanship of UT Advisor Dharam Pal, earlier this week. After detailed deliberations, it was decided that several initiatives may be taken up by in collaboration, starting with comprehensive cancer screening, early detection and treatment plan for rural areas of Chandigarh especially in the 23 erstwhile villages to treat any individual who is detected with cancer during such screening camps.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 01:26 IST
