UT Home dept objects to communication cadre inspector’s promotion to DSP

THE PROPOSAL to promote three police inspectors to the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) has now hit a roadblock, with the UT administration raising an objection, for including the name of a police inspector of communication cadre in the same list as executive cadre inspectors and considering him for the promotion. It sought clarity on the matter.

The name of the communication cadre inspector, Brijender Singh, was mentioned as the senior most police inspector, along with two executive cadre police inspectors, Sri Parkash and Gurjit Kaur.

As per the 2013 seniority list of executive cadre inspectors, Inspector Brijender Singh does not stand in the seniority list. According to the seniority list, Inspector Dalbir Singh Bhinder along with the two executive cadre inspectors are the senior most inspectors.

Currently, three posts of DSP rank are lying vacant. In the communication wing, Brijender is the senior most inspector and has fulfilled all the required conditions for promotion. Sources said, “In its communication to the UT police, the Home Department asked them to explain how they could give the name of Inspector Brijender Singh among the police inspectors of executive cadre and if they had merged the two cadres together. They also asked if the the police department sought suggestions/objections of concerned stakeholders on this matter prior to merging them. Seeking suggestions/objections of stakeholders before making policy changes to cadres is mandatory.”

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “As the matter is under consideration, I would not like to speak about it in detail. But, it is a fact that there is only one cadre for all the police inspectors now, be it communication or executive. We will shortly submit a reply to the Home Department.”

Sources also said, “The UT Home Department will only send the panel of inspectors to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) after sorting out all the objections within the panel. One of the police inspectors, a senior most in the list, has filed a representation raising an objection against Brijender.”

Earlier, the promotion to the rank of DSP was cleared by a promotion committee comprising the adviser, home secretary and Director General of Police (DGP), which is finally stamped by the UT administrator. On January 23, 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification bringing the DSP rank officers of UT police under the UPSC. The rules were titled ‘Deputy Superintendent of Police, Police Department, Union Territory of Chandigarh, Recruitment Rules, 2021’.