UT heritage conference chair to go under the hammer in Australia

A heritage conference chair of Chandigarh will go under the hammer in Australia for a reserve price of approximately 2.15 lakh to Rs 3.22 lakh on August 31.

The auction will take place in Sydney.

As per the details, this chair, which was collected from Chandigarh, is of 1952 with a teak frame with braided cane work and painted inventory number ‘ACA-CH/W9’ with an estimated price of 4000 AUD to 6000 AUD, approximately Rs 2.15 lakh to 3.22 lakh.

There has been no end to auctions of Chandigarh heritage abroad. However, Member of Chandigarh heritage protection cell, Ajay Jagga sent a communication to the authorities.

In a communication to S Jayashankar, Union Minister for External Affairs, Jagga said, “A heritage ‘conference chair’ of Chandigarh is being auctioned on 31 August, in Sydney, Australia. This communication is being sent in accordance with article 51A of the Constitution of India, which says ‘It shall be the duty of every citizen of India—(f) to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture; (i) to safeguard public property.’”

Jagga further stated that “Now, the auction house has mentioned that the acquisition year is 2015 whereas the MHA has banned the sale and export of Chandigarh furniture (designed by Pierre Jeanneret) in 2011 by an order dated 22-02-2011, thus you are requested to look into the matter, as to how this chair was procured by the auctioneer, so that the loss resulting from loot and loss of nation’s prestige can be stopped. The auction can be stalled, after ascertaining the facts and by holding an inquiry and using our diplomatic channels.”