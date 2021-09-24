UT heritage chairs set to go under hammer in Milan stand withdrawn

Chandigarh heritage item, a pair of Kangaroo Chairs, which was to go under hammer in Milan, Italy, on September 22 stands withdrawn.

The auction mentioned Lot 45 ‘Ritirato’, which had earlier provided a description of the Chandigarh heritage chairs which were to be auctioned.

Ajay Jagga, a member of heritage protection cell, said: “This is the second instance that an item has been removed, in protest. The first was Luxembourg and now Italy.”

The estimated price of these chairs was pegged between Rs 5.62 lakh and Rs 7.79 lakh, which translate into 6500 Euros and 9000 Euros.

Three days ago, the member of heritage protection cell had sent letters to S Jaishankar, Union Minister of External Affairs, Minister of Culture Government of Italy and Ambassador of India to Italy demanding that the chairs be returned to India.

“I would like to inform you that one Chandigarh Official heritage item is going to be auctioned in Milan on 22 September, in violation of MHA (Govt of India) orders (22 February, 2011). The Ministry of Home Affairs has already banned the export of the chandigarh heritage furniture, a decade back,” read the letter written

by Jagga.