UT Health secy finds big dip in vaccination

Chandigarh Health Secretary, Yashpal Garg, on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of the health and wellness centre in Kaimbwala — which is currently functioning as a Covid vaccination centre —and found that the centre was barely administering 25 vaccine shots in a day.

Garg was informed that initially there were at least 200 people getting jabbed at the centre earlier. However, that number has fallen drastically, with Wednesday witnessing just 10 beneficiaries getting inoculated — the lowest since the vaccination drive began. The inspection was undertaken by Garg to gauge the UT’s preparedness in tackling a possible third wave of Covid-19.

On Thursday, the Health Secretary arrived at the Kaimbwala centre around 9.10am and stayed there till 9.40am.

“Against a capacity of 200 vaccinations per day, the actual number of people getting their shots has come down drastically and is at present around 25 or 30 everyday. On Wednesday, the vaccination was very low and only 10 beneficiaries got inoculated. The medical officer told me that there seems to be a stage of saturation that has set in, wherein most eligible people have got their first Covid vaccine dose already and were waiting out 84 days before they became eligible for the second shot,” Garg said.

While speaking to The Indian Express, the Health Secretary said, “I checked with the doctor there as to why the vaccination numbers had come down. She said that she has checked everyone in the village and had found that either people were waiting for their second dose period or had been fully vaccinated. Hence, a saturation point had arrived and fewer people were turning up at the centre.”

He said that the government had set a target of 8.43 lakh people, who are beyond 18 years that were to be vaccinated. As per data, the UT so far has vaccinated 108 per cent of eligible beneficiaries with the first dose and 58 per cent with both doses.

Garg said, “In fact, in UT, we have touched 100 per cent population target. There are others who come and get vaccinated here. Like at a camp at ISBT Sector 43, there were 160 people who were vaccinated and they must be those staying around the city.”

The Health Secretary, during his inspection on Thursday, also found that there were issues with cleanliness at the centre and a lot of waste — like plastic bags, packing materials, cups — were lying strewn in the open. The sweeper at the centre told Garg that there was a function on the premises on Wednesday night and that had led to the mess. However, Garg refused to buy his excuse and asked him to clean up the centre immediately. The Health Secretary also found that the floor which is being used by the malaria unit was also found in a bad shape.

“The first floor, which is being used by the malaria unit, was found to be in a bad shape and the stairs were covered in bird droppings. It seems like Ajay Kumar, the sweeper had not been doing his job. job. Kumar was directed to clean up the entire premise by the evening, wherein it was supposed to be re-inspected by some senior officers. In case the cleanliness is not found to be satisfactory then strict action is to be taken against the sweeper,” Garg said.

The centre itself, Garg said, was in a dilapidated condition and needed repairs.

“The building needs immediate repair. The toilets are in a bad shape and some of the windows are broken. The first floor, which is being used by the malaria unit, needs to be repaired/upgraded immediately because it is very difficult for the staff to operate from such rooms,” he said.

He checked the status of the presence of the staff. Dr. Harleen Tiwana, Medical Officer, and all the other staff, including those of the malaria unit, was present except Kiran, ANM who is stated to be on leave due to illness, Reena ANM who is stated to be on training at GMSH-16. The Homeopathy Doctor/Staff were on weekly duty at a different centre in Sarangpur.

Garg later issued an appreciation letter to Dr Harleen Tiwana, through DHS, for ensuring the punctuality of all her staff posted at the centre.

Centre used by a local to park his cars

Garg on Thursday also questioned the staff after finding cars parked in the compound. “Some expensive cars were parked in the compound and it was informed that these belong to a nearby resident who deals in cars/linance. We cannot allow such commercial use of the campus of the HWS and hence the practice is to be stopped with immediate effect,” Garg later specified in an order.