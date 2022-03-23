UT gets four new officers after Punjab calls back four overstaying deputation

After the Punjab government called back its four officers on deputation who overstayed in Chandigarh, the government on Tuesday posted four new officers to Chandigarh.

The PCS officers who will be joining Chandigarh Administr- ation in place of earlier officers will be Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar, who is a 2011 batch officer, Amandeep Singh Bhatti a 2012 batch officer, Nitish Singla a 2014 officer and Gurinder Singh Sodhi a 2016 batch officer. The orders issued on Tuesday stated that these officers are relieved from their duties in the Punjab government with effect from March 24 and are now placed at the disposal of the UT Administration.

These officers would be joining in place of previous officers Rubinderjit Singh Brar, Navjot Kaur, Jagjit Singh and Kuljit Pal Singh Mahi.

While Brar was holding the charge of Chief General Manager CITCO, Navjot Kaur was Director Social Welfare Department, Jagjit Singh was Director Higher Education and Mahi was in charge of Additional Deputy Commis – sioner. Brar and Kaur joined Chandigarh in 2015, Jagjit in 2017 and Mahi in 2016. All of them had been overstaying in Chandigarh with repeated extensions.

At present, Rakesh Popli who had joined Chandigarh in 2016 and Tejdeep Singh Saini who had joined in 2017 have also been on deputation since then. While Popli is serving as Director Hospitality now, Tejdeep is holding the charge of SDM Central and Director Sports.