UT fire dept marks 56th National Fire Service Day

Written by Deepak Pandita & Aniket Dadhwal

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s fire department celebrated the 56th National Fire Service Day at the Sector 17 fire station, honouring the courageous firefighters who lost their lives while performing their duties.

The event was held at the Fire and Service Rescue headquarters and Chandigarh Mayor Sarbjit Kaur was given the guard of honour. The celebrations continued with the mayor unfurling the department’s flag and the families of the martyrs being honoured. Senior Deputy Mayor Dalip Sharma and Deputy Mayor Anup Gupta were also present at the event alongside officials from other departments.

J S Sandhu, Station Fire Officer, Sector 17, said, “On this day, all of the seven fire stations in the city attend the celebration and pay homage to those that died in the line of duty. There are safety drills that they perform in order to spread awareness in the city. There are 14 teams made by the department itself to spread awareness through drills.”

He took the opportunity to raise awareness regarding the increase in the risk of house fires due to high power consumption and dry air. He said that the department is always ready with fully loaded water containers and that the entire staff is present during the season to respond to emergencies.