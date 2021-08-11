Chandigarh: UT finalises Baldev Setia’s name as PEC director

Setia has been appointed by the administrator on the recommendations of search-cum-selection panel.

The UT Administration on Tuesday finalised the name of Baldev Setia as the director of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh.

Officials said that Professor Baldev Setia, Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology from Kurukshetra, has been finalised for the PEC director’s post. Setia has been appointed by the administrator on the recommendations of search-cum-selection panel. “The appointment will be on a contractual basis for five years or till he attains 62 years of age, whichever is earlier,” it specified.

It was also said that the service will be terminable on three months’ notice in writing

either by the UT administration or by him or on payment of an amount equal to three months’ emoluments or for the period by which the notice falls short of three months on both sides.

Prof Setia did graduation in Civil Engineering in 1985 and post-graduation in Water Resources Engineering in 1992, both from Regional Engineering College, Kurukshetra. He has been serving as professor at the Department of Civil Engineering of National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, since 2006. He has more than 35 years of experience in teaching, research, consultancy and administration. He was awarded PhD by the IIT, Kanpur, in 1998.