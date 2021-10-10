UT: Facing severe financial crunch, Society for Care of Blind seeks public donations

The Covid-19 pandemic has made visible adverse impacts on the functioning of the Institute of Blind, Sector 26, as the society, which governs the institute along with UT Administration, has sought donations publicly for running its affairs smoothly.

The Society for the Care of Blind is reportedly unable to bear the expenses of its 43 odd staff members, including cooks, watchmen, caretakers, sweepers, drivers etc. The institute, which runs a school for at least 150 blind students, has 15 teachers, who are paid salaries by the UT Administration. The 43 other staff members come under the category of non-teaching staff.

At least 48 students from classes 9 to 12 returned to the institute as the schools were allowed to re-open with the Covid-19 protocol. Since the inception of the institute in 1972, this is the first time that the society has asked for public donations to run its affairs.

The decision was taken during a high level meeting on September 6, chaired by Adviser Dharam Pal, who is also the Society’s Ex-officio President. Sources said, “95 per cent of the expenses of the institute is being borne by the UT Administration, comprising the salary, pensions and other benefits to the 15 teachers, who are also government employees. The society bears the salaries of 43 other staff members, food for children in the hostel, transport etc. For nearly one and a half years, during the first and second wave of the pandemic, there were no students in the institute. The charity to the institute during this period had also stopped.”

BD Sharma, Secretary, Society for the Care of Blind, said, “When the institute was shut, we spent around Rs 15 lakh out of Rs 87 lakh from the corpus fund on salaries and other needs of 43 staff members, apart from the institute’s expenses. In the meeting held on September 6, it was decided to urge people to make donations. Many people are coming forward, but the message is yet to spread.”

Meanwhile, 48 blind students in the institute have started manufacturing wax candles for festival sales during the upcoming season. The candles will be available at the government outlets for purchase.