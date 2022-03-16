UT explores Indira Holiday Home and other places as short-term solution

The executive committee of the Holiday Home Society under Chandigarh Administration is exploring Indira Holiday Home and other viable options as a short-term arrangement for a group home for mentally disadvantaged apart from having an exclusive building as a long-term solution.

For the last three years, parents, kin and caregivers of mentally disabled have been running a campaign in Chandigarh seeking an inclusive residential facility for them.

Parents have been writing for a long time and requesting the administration to allot a residential facility.

The recommendations by a committee constituted in the matter under health secretary were placed before the executive committee chaired by the Adviser here Tuesday.

A senior officer who was present in the meeting said, “Discussions on the issue took place where it was deliberated to have both short-term and long-term alternatives. Until we have a separate exclusive building as a group home, we will make a short-term arrangement. And for that, Indira Holiday Home, Cheshire Home and other viable options are being seen.”

He added, “The decision is to be taken by the Administrator. He will also be visiting the sites. There is an immediate need to have a group home and till the time a permanent exclusive building is constructed, we will make arrangements in the existing buildings.”

Sources said that the urban planning department has also been told to recommend a vacant land where the building can be constructed for a group home. Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will also be visiting the sites soon to see the feasibility.

Many parents had requested saying that they were growing old and they were worried what would happen to their mentally disabled children after them.

Like in one case, a 78-year-old father wrote to the Administrator that his elder son had been suffering with severe mental illness for the past 22 years and his younger son lives abroad with his family.

He stated that his wife who is 72 years old, is suffering from blood cancer and has undergone three brain surgeries. He stated that he has a huge burden of care on his shoulders at this age and he is worrying about his son’s future when he and his wife won’t be alive.

He also said that many parents/caregivers have passed away in the past two years since they had been requesting for a group home for persons with mental disabilities in Chandigarh.

“Persons with mental disabilities would be on roads if a good residential facility is not made for them. So we again and again request the Chandigarh Administration to set up an inclusive living facility at Indira Holiday Home, Sector 24, Chandigarh for 50 senior citizens and 50 persons with mental disabilities. It will put an end to all our worries,” one of the letters by a father had said.

The Secretary, Social Welfare department, Nitika Pawar, had said that the administration had earlier offered several places like a facility at Chandigarh Housing Board dwelling area or the Cheshire Home but the parents and caregivers had been requesting for a facility at the Indira Holiday Home.

After the request, a committee under Secretary Health was constituted by the Adviser to examine the issue. The committee had given its recommendations which were placed before the executive committee of Holiday Home Society (in which Adviser is the chairman) Tuesday.